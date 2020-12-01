Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass finds a traumatised Faye in Ray’s office!

A furious Gary Windass vows revenge against Ray

In the third of three one hour specials this week Gary Windass enters the bistro with the signed factory contract for Ray.

Hearing Faye’s muffled cries from the office, Gary orders him to open the door.

Faye emerges in tears, her blouse torn, and flees. Incensed, Gary goes after her.

At their flat, Gary and Maria try to comfort Faye but she clams up, refusing to take any action against Ray, leaving Gary seething with rage.

Carla’s perturbed to realise that Peter’s gone out and a bottle of whisky is missing.

She’s relieved when he returns, not having touched the whisky.

But as she tries to talk to him, Peter refuses to listen, unscrews the bottle and defiantly takes a swig.

Can she get through to him?

Leanne’s taken aback when Sam recites a list of reasons she might grow to like him if she sticks around. How will she react after her devastating loss?

Coronation Street will air special hour-long episodes for the 60th anniversary week at 7.30 on ITV.