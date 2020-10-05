Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass has bad news for Fiz…

Gary Windass is forced to cut Fiz’s hours after Maria makes a discovery.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Gary Windass feels the net closing in..

As Maria makes plans to buy the barbers from Audrey, she’s shocked to discover a huge credit card bill and accuses Gary Windass of hiding it from her. Gary tells Fiz he’s going to have to cut her hours at the furniture shop. Having heard their exchange, Ray tells Gary he’s got a business proposition for him.

David’s horrified when he catches Shona about to take Max’s medication instead of her own and realises with heavy heart that she’s not safe to be left on her own.

Sean offers to accompany Eileen to the mortuary but she insists on going alone. As Todd implores her to go along with his plan, Billy’s horrified to hear from Sean that Todd could be dead. Awash with guilt, will Eileen wrongly identify the body to save Todd’s skin?

Scott reveals that Ray has offered him another job working on some property. Determined to sabotage it, Johnny tells Ray he’d best keep an eye on Scott as he’s been in prison and is not to be trusted. Meanwhile, Scott tells Johnny of his plan to rip off Ray and wonders if he’d like in on the action.

Evelyn lays down some ground rules to Arthur regarding sleeping arrangements for their trip to the Lakes. But as they’re about to leave her receives a call…