Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass kidnaps Derek!

Coronation Street's Gary Windass punishes Derek, before turning his attentions to Sarah and Nick…

Maria’s angry with Gary Windass for keeping her in the dark but he lies that Derek ran into financial trouble so he swooped in to save the factory and the workers’ jobs. Maria believes him yet again but will further information make her think again?

Later, Gary locks a tied up Derek in the furniture shop overnight, determined to make sure he misses his flight to Florida with his kids. When Nick and Sarah continue to disrespect him, Gary decides to get revenge and vindictively increases their rent in this episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A stunned Fiz and Tyrone find Jade on Victoria Street and she’s secretly smug that they think she needs their help. Jade hugs Hope, promising to look after her as Evelyn eyes her with suspicion.

Dev drops off a Christmas tree at Rita’s flat and she later looks downcast as she decorates her tree alone.