Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass knows Sarah betrayed him!

Gary Windass confronts Sarah when the police start sniffing around

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street Gary Windass busies himself in the furniture shop, but he’s brought up short by the news on the radio that the police are searching Beacon Woods for a body.

Meanwhile, encouraged by Brian, Bernie calls at the police station and tells them about the watch, how Gary was desperate to get his hands on it.

Gary confronts Sarah and accuses her of shopping him to the police, but will she admit it was her who made the call?

Elsewhere, Todd receives an email from the helpline inviting him in for a chat and Paul offers to accompany him.

In the helpline centre, Paul takes a call from a very distressed kid called Will.

Will begs Paul for his personal phone number, and eventually caves in as Todd clocks their exchange.

Todd quizzes Paul about the lad who keeps phoning him at the helpline centre and soon Paul is calling Will back and under pressure, agrees to meet up with him.

Paul hangs up knowing that he’s getting in far too deep.

He meets up with Will and explains that he can’t get personally involved as he’d lose his job so Will turns on his heel and heads off leaving Paul feeling wretched…

When Shona sees Ray drop his keys she pockets them and persuades Simon to join her for drinks.

But, as they mix cocktails, Shona realises she has lost the keys and they are locked in.

Shona calls David who is the Rovers with a very flirty Daisy and David tells her to do a proper search.

Will they find the keys before Ray realises they’re missing?

Also, Debbie assures Ray that she’s back on board and the more properties they can demolish, the better.

Toyah shares her good news with Leanne that she and Imran have been accepted as foster parents. Leanne assures her she’s pleased for her, but how long can she mask her pain?