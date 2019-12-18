Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass has a new recruit in Ryan!

Gary Windass is satisfied Ryan passed his test, and lines up more jobs for him.

Ryan meets up with Lenny and hands over the envelope Gary Windass gave him. Lenny tries to bait Ryan into dishing dirt but Ryan doesn’t rise to it.

Later, Lenny confirms to Gary that Ryan handed over the envelope unopened and Gary’s satisfied Ryan passed his test. Ryan’s wary when Gary gives him a repayment holiday but hints he may have further jobs lined up for him in this episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roy is determined that Nina must stay with him as he angrily explains to Carla how his brother died alone. But later, in Roy’s flat, Carla accidentally lets slip that Roy left Richard alone leading to a stunned Nina laying into him. Shouting that she will never forgive him, Nina packs her bags and storms out leaving Roy is utterly bereft.

Michael is desperate for Grace and Tianna to arrive at the Winter Wonderland, but he calls Grace but finds her phone is dead. Back at No.3, Michael makes excuses for Grace but Aggie’s furious.

Michelle instructs Adam to accept the mystery buyer’s offer for the bistro.

Rita bumps into Gemma in the street but is left saddened and feeling lonely when she has to dash home to see to the quads.