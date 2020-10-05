Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass takes a beating for Todd!

Mick demands answers from Gary Windass

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Mick thinks Gary Windass is covering for Todd…

Mick and one of his sidekicks turn up at the furniture store and threaten Gary Windass, believing him to be in cahoots with Todd. As Mick makes his getaway, they almost run over Gail, who furiously takes a picture of the registration plate. Maria’s horrified to find Gary battered and bleeding in the furniture shop and forces him to tell Craig everything. But where is Todd?

When Aaron cancels his visit, David is forced to take Shona to work with him. A model, Hugo, arrives in need of an emergency haircut but Shona takes an instant dislike to him and when David’s back is turned he’s horrified to discover Shona has shaved off Hugo’s topknot!

When Shona later suggests it’s time David shared her bed, he worries it’s too soon. She’s offended and after hurling her dinner at the wall, storms out.

Billy reveals to Paul how the bishop has recommended he apply for the position of archdeacon. Paul’s delighted for him.

When Johnny avoids Scott by making out he’s at a brewery event, Scott makes it clear that if he doesn’t play ball, Jenny will get chapter and verse on his unsavoury past.

Evelyn and Arthur plan a camping trip to Norfolk but when Dev refuses her holiday request she tells him to stick his job. Dev’s fuming while Arthur’s impressed.