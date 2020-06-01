Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass turns detective

Gary Windass tracks down Kelly's mum

Whilst Gary Windass is doing a bit of investigation work with the help of a PI to try and find Kelly’s mum, Adam is doing his own digging, quizzing Kelly about her dad.

When Kelly mentions that the only person in touch with Rick is Gary, Adam is intrigued and mentions this fact to a shocked Imran in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Prior to Yasmeen’s plea hearing, Alya goes to visit her and is stunned and upset when Yasmeeen finally tells her about some of the things Geoff did to her, including getting her to eat her own chicken and forcing her to continually clean.

Alya tried to make her see the truth about Geoff. But whilst waiting to enter her plea Yasmeen rings Alya from prison to tell her she is worried how Geoff will react if she pleads not guilty, leaving Alya is concerned to see how deep his control and influence still runs. Meanwhile, Sally tells Tim that she is not sure of Geoff’s innocence and would like him to move out.

As Dev escorts Asha and Aadi to the bus stop, Amy approaches and congratulates Asha on wiping the floor with Corey. Dev’s pleased to see Asha so happy.