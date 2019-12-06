Coronation Street spoilers: Gary’s behaviour makes Maria Connor suspicious

Maria Connor thinks Gary Windass is up to something…

During lunch with Maria Connor at the bistro, Gary spots Nick and Sarah and is immediately suspicious in Friday’s second episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings). Maria is offended thinking he still fancies Sarah, so he calls by at the barber’s with a bouquet of flowers to assure her otherwise.

Bernie escapes the grip of the security guard and legs it, leaving Chesney to face the music. Later, Paul tells Bernie that she’s jeopardised the case by assaulting Kel.

Nick and Sarah secretly meet up with Derek and agree to buy the factory from him.

Tyler orders Robert to leave despite assuring him that he’d never harm Vicky or the baby. Michelle is questioned over Vicky’s disappearance and Robert’s violent past. When Carla is questioned, she confirms that he beat up Richie in order to protect Michelle.

Her trip to Edinburgh cancelled, Rita calls at the Kabin with the intention of returning to work, but Brian’s already hired Gail in her absence.