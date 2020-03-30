Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter abandons the quads!

Gemma Winter suffers an anxiety attack while out with the babies.

Gemma Winter boards the bus in Coronation Street with the quads but suddenly she’s overcome by a wave of anxiety and hurries off leaving her babies behind.

Having watched in horror, Chesney sprints after the bus and rescues the quads. Worried sick about Gemma’s state of mind, Chesney calls Bernie in tonight’s only episode on ITV from 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Yasmeen secretly meets up with two police officers in the community centre. The officers inform her about Geoff’s criminal past. How much danger is Yasmeen in?

Emma takes Eccles and Rover for a walk but it’s clear Eccles isn’t herself and Dev suggests she needs to see a vet. The vet confirms that Eccles has an inoperable tumour and the kindest thing to do is put her to sleep. Ken, Tracy, Steve and Amy arrive at the vets and hey’re devastated to discover Eccles has already passed away.

Kelly approaches Asha and Summer in the cafe and explains that she’s just started at Weatherfield High. Gary clocks Kelly in her new school uniform and later phones her old school in a bid to find out why Kelly has changed schools.