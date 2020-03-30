Gemma Winter admits she can’t cope

Chesney and Bernie try to talk to Gemma Winter in Coronation Street about the bus incident but she gets angry and storms out. Rita finds Gemma alone in Victoria Garden and she admits to Rita that she can’t cope and is consumed with dark thoughts.

Gemma returns home and finally admits to Chesney that she thinks she’s a terrible mother and no longer feels in control. Chesney steers Gemma to the medical centre in tonight’s only episode on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leanne leaves Oliver with Steve for the day. Feeling awful over Eccles, Emma returns to the salon flat and tells Seb she’s moving back in so he will have to move out. Seb refuses and his attitude riles Emma.

Clocking the fracas in the salon flat, Steve persuades Summer to mind Oliver and heads over. After calming Emma down, Steve returns home to be met by a panicky Summer who explains how Oliver suddenly started fitting. Steve scoops up his son and dashes out.

When Nina reveals that she, Mary and Evelyn are off to a zero carbon protest at the Town Hall, Toyah’s ears prick up. Later, Leanne breaks the news to Imran that Toyah, Nina, Mary and Evelyn have been arrested!

When Norris lets slip to Ken how Charles made some disparaging remarks about Eccles, he is galvanised into action and tells Norris he’s going to stand against Charles in the election.