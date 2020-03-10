Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter FROZEN OUT by the other mums

Gemma Winter feels left out at baby group

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Bernie’s concerned as Gemma Winter watches over her babies, a ball of anxiety.

At Baby Senses class she introduces Bernie to her friends Imogen and Vanessa. When Gemma suggests meeting up later, Vanessa and Imogen make out they would have loved to but are due at an old friend’s house. However in the ginnel, Bernie and Gemma hear sounds of a party coming from Imogen’s house on Mawdesley Street and Gemma’s upset to realise they lied to her.

Geoff’s cheery as he enthuses about Cyprus, asserting that without Alya in their lives causing trouble, the future looks rosy. Yasmeen nods sadly. Meanwhile, through an online search, Alya discovers that Geoff and a past girlfriend were charged with causing an affray.

Watching Geoff leave, Alya heads to No.6, forcing Yasmeen to read the news about Geoff’s past and imploring her not to move away with him. Hearing Geoff returning, Yasmeen urges Alya to go.

Evelyn loiters in Victoria Garden with Cerberus and she’s secretly delighted when Arthur arrives with Kendal and flirts with her.

When Emma confides in Maria that she’s more into Seb than he is into her, Maria advises her to play it cool. With Maria’s words in mind, Emma tells Seb he’ll have to make himself scarce later as she’s having the girls round. But has her plan backfired when Seb heads to the Rovers and unwittingly finds himself sitting next to Alina?

Norris confides in Ken that since moving in, Freda has completely changed and he needs his help to convince her that Stillwaters isn’t for them.