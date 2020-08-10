Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter has plans for Paul…

Gemma Winter is acting strangely and Paul wants to know why...

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) plans a party for Paul…

Paul calls at the kebab shop and tells Bernie and Cathy that Gemma Winter is been acting weirdly and he’s worried she’s suffering from postnatal depression again. Bernie and Cathy voice Paul’s concerns to Gemma. However, she assures them she’s not depressed, she just didn’t want Paul to find out about the surprise party.

Nicky arrives for her appointment at Daniel’s flat. She’s taken aback to discover he’s cooked them a meal. As Daniel hands her Sinead’s cardigan, Nicky masks her discomfort.

Telling Daniel that his time is up, Nicky suggests that he’d be better off talking to friends and family rather than wasting his money on her. But as she leaves, it’s clear Daniel’s only got eyes for Nicky.

Seb calls at number 13 looking for Abi, furious that she didn’t turn up to say goodbye to the twins. He is shocked to discover that she has been in a serious accident and is in hospital.

Mary, Sean and Billy stake out Victoria Garden, waiting for Todd to approach the bag. Will he be a no show?