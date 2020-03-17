Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter hits rock bottom

Bernie decides to move in when Gemma Winter breaks down

As the babies continue to cry, a panic stricken Gemma WInter tries to break the door down. Arriving with Mother’s Day balloons, Bernie’s shocked to find Gemma in such a distressed state in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having forced the door, Bernie assures her they’re all fine but Gemma dissolves into floods of tears, branding herself an unfit mum. Gemma admits that she’s exhausted but too afraid to sleep and Bernie insists she’ll move in to lend a hand but on condition Gemma sees a doctor.

Gemma agrees but makes Bernie promise not to tell Chesney. How will Chesney react when he returns home and to find Bernie has moved in?

David tells Nick and Gail how Clayton has been dripping poison into Shona’s ear. He attempts to go and talk to Shona but she refuses to see him, her key worker asking him to pass a message to David.

Arthur tells Evelyn how sorry he is for letting her down and begs her to give him another chance. She agrees to think about it before tearing a strip off Tyrone for interfering, admitting she’s considering his offer of another date.

Ken and Norris sneak out to the Rovers for a treat. But when Ken hears that Eccles will be home alone for the night, he’s concerned and forms a plan to take Eccles back to Stillwaters.

Alya frets about Yasmeen, wishing there was something she could do.