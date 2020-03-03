Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter is caught sleeping on the job

Gemma Winter is ashamed after she falls asleep during storytime (first part of our preview of tonight's one-hour episode)

Gemma Winter attends storytime at Speed Daal with the quads. But she’s so exhausted she falls asleep and a couple of the other mums gently take the babies from her. Gemma wakes with a start and is upset to realise what happened tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Geoff makes out to Yasmeen that Alya is out to get him, the girl is an idiot and as a result, he’s going to see a business advisor to find out where they stand. Meanwhile Alya finds numerous cash withdrawals from the Speed Daal accounts. Geoff lies to Yasmeen that he has seen a business advisor and suggests they should sell up and move abroad.

Gary convinces Maria that he did nothing to provoke Ali and that the guy is a maniac. Ali laments to Ryan how rubbish his life is. Ali confides in Ryan that he can’t stand by and watch Maria throwing her life away on Gary any longer so he’s leaving today. Ryan’s shocked.

Audrey worries that Ken is being railroaded into moving to Stillwaters against his will. At No.1, an emotional Ken sits with Eccles on his lap and reflects on the happy times they’ve spent together. Tracy’s concerned to see him so melancholy.

Imran puts pressure on Toyah to find a new job and suggests she’d make a great PA. When Nina clocks Toyah applying for a job at Heywoods, she points they have a terrible reputation, so much so she