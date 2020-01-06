Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter makes a stand!

Gemma Winter tells Tara exactly what she wants for the next shoot... (first part of our two part preview of this hour-long episode)

When Tara from Freshco suggests they do their next photo shoot at a different location, Gemma Winter tells her they’ll do it at home or not at all in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite Fiz’s protestations, Evelyn suggests to Jade it’s time she moved out. Jade agrees to start flat hunting but as she walks out the door a plan forms in her mind…At No.9, Fiz, Tyrone and Evelyn are interrupted by a visit from a social care provider, Christine, who reveals that various doctors have raised concerns regarding Hope’s injuries.

Nick gently suggests to David he should allow Shona’s friends to visit her as it could be the last time they see her. David refuses to let the doctors remove her breathing tube and orders Nick to ask Shona’s friends to come in and see her.

Daniel takes Bertie for his jabs, but after the first one, Bertie screams the place down. Daniel refuses to let Dr Gaddas administer the rest and hurries out, upset.

Amy starts her work experience with Paula and demands she pay her a wage. Later, Amy tells Tracy that as Paula has refused to pay her, she’ll have to pay her instead and she wants the minimum wage.