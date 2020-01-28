Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe blames Yasmeen for his failure

Yasmeen is punished when Geoff Metcalfe embarrasses himself in the pub

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Geoff Metcalfe scuppers Alya’s plans to take Yasmeen for a massage, telling her that Emma is not available to be his assistant for Tianna’s birthday party later.

He forces a reluctant and claustrophobic Yasmeen to rehearse his crushed in a box trick. But when the trick doesn’t go to plan at the party and Yasmeen panics, he paints on a smile for the audience but makes it clear to Yasmeen that he is less than pleased that he is being laughed at…



Maria explains to Liam that she has lost the baby but she is upset when Gary tells Liam he will have a brother or sister. Will Maria throw him out for being insensitive…

The Book Club gathers in the Rovers. It’s clear that Steve and Tracy are bored stiff so when Steve quietly reveals he’s booked a night at a posh hotel, they make their excuses and hurry out.

A dishevelled Nina calls in the café and Roy’s pleased to see her whilst Carla’s concerned. Daniel is uneasy when he wakes up on the sofa to find Bethany asleep beside him still in Sinead’s dressing gown.