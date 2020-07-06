Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe drops a bombshell!

Geoff Metcalfe wants to drop charges against Yasmeen

On the phone in Coronation Street, Geoff Metcalfe tells Yasmeen that he loves her and is willing to forgive her and drop the charges if she agrees to be his wife again.

How will Yasmeen react? Geoff calls at the police station and tells the officer that he’d like to retract his statement and drop all charges against Yasmeen. The officer explains that it’s up to the CPS in tonight’s only episode of at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

After Josie leaves, Leanne declares that listening to her has made her realise that they need to make Oliver’s life the best it can be for as long as possible and that she intends to take him to Cornwall after all, as a holiday will do him good and his happiness is her top priority.

Imran tentatively broaches the subject of fostering with Nick and explains how they’ve put their plans on hold so as not to upset Leanne. With Nick’s encouragement, Toyah reveals her fostering plans to Leanne. Leanne admits the timing isn’t great but assures her she has her blessing.

In the garage, Kevin breaks the news to a shocked Abi that the twins are emigrating to Australia.

Aggie meets up with Grace and implores her to think twice before ending her relationship with Michael as he really cares about her. Aggie takes Grace back to No.3 and makes herself scarce.

When Gary calls in the factory and announces he’s jacking up the rent, Sarah’s furious. Laura explains to Adam how Rick sends her money via his minions, and she doesn’t ask questions. When Sarah mentions Gary’s outrageous rent demands, Adam is given food for thought.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.