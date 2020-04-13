Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe further isolates Yasmeen

Geoff Metcalfe makes sure that Yasmeen is all alone in the world...

At No.6, Geoff Metcalfe reads Yasmeen’s pamphlet on domestic abuse with a list of signs of controlling behaviour, realising he needs to take a different approach.

Cathy comes round for a natter but Geoff manipulates the situation so that Yasmeen ends up offending her and she storms out in a fury.

Later, Geoff warns Yasmeen she’s lost Cathy as a friend in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV listings guide for full details)

Gary finds Kelly in tears outside No.7. He’s startled to learn she was thrown out of Oakhill when her dad’s money stopped coming and her mum owed thousands in fees.

Asha implores Dev not to go to the police about the video and he reluctantly agrees. But when Aadi reveals Asha’s video has made its way onto the internet, Dev goes to the police station to report two school kids. Asha’s furious to discover her father went back on his word.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.