Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe hits Yasmeen where it hurts…

Geoff Metcalfe leaves Yasmeen traumatised by Geoff’s actions…

As Yasmeen fusses round Charlotte the chicken, Alya tells her about the nasty online review and how Geoff Metcalfe enjoyed pointing the finger.

Geoff returns home and rails at Yasmeen for failing to have his dinner on the table. When Yasmeen apologises and explains how she was cleaning out the chicken coop and lost track of time, Geoff’s mood darkens. Yasmeen serves up a plate of vegetables and explains that she didn’t have enough money to buy any meat.

How will Geoff react? Later, Gail’s perturbed to hear Yasmeen crying as she feeds her chickens. As Alya and Ryan head home, Gail approaches and tells them how she heard Yasmeen crying in the garden, leaving Alya’s deeply troubled. Later, Geoff returns home and blanking Yasmeen completely, heads upstairs in this hour-long episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy urges Steve to up their offer on the house to £125k in the hope that it’ll top Peter’s bid. Meanwhile, Carla calls at the flower shop and while she’s distracted by a phone call from Peter, Tracy spies an envelope containing Carla and Peter’s sealed bid for the house and she quickly takes a peek. The Barlows gather at No.1. Adam opens the sealed bids. As a melancholy Ken reminisces about the happy times he’s spent at No.1, who will be the new owners?

Having been out all night, Abi returns home clearly the worse for wear. Sally invites Kevin round for dinner with Abi and telling them there’s a cottage pie in the oven, heads off to Sarah’s hen night leaving them to sort out their differences. Over dinner, Kevin and Abi finally admit they love each other.

Gemma attends the baby yoga class but as she struggles in her jeans to adopt the various yoga poses, Imogen tries to hide her amusement. David’s depressed after visiting Shona. Nick reckons the stag do will cheer him up. Gemma enthuses about the baby yoga class to Chesney, chuffed to have made some new friends. Chesney’s pleased to see her so upbeat.