Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe plays a blinder in court!

Geoff Metcalfe gets the jury onside…

Elaine confides in Tim that she’s convinced Geoff Metcalfe has been spying on her in the hospital in the second episode of Coronation Street today (see our TV guide for listings).

Meanwhile, Geoff plays to the jury, telling them how Yasmeen lunged at him with the broken bottle in a vicious and nasty attack.

Tim implores Elaine to reconsider as she’s Yasmeen’s only real hope.

Meanwhile, back in court Imran cross examines Geoff who is forced to admit that his first wife may not be dead after all and Elaine might well be Tim’s mother.

Sally, Dev, Brian and Roy discuss Ray’s latest offer, but Sally’s adamant that they mustn’t give in to a criminal intent on destroying their community.

Abi, Adam, David and Sarah realise that without the factory, Ray’s plans are scuppered and wonder if he’s approached Gary. They set off to find out… but what secrets will they unearth?