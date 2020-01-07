Coronation Street spoilers: Evil Geoff Metcalfe spreads a shocking lie about Yasmeen

Geoff Metcalfe spreads rumours that Yasmeen hit him!

Yasmeen’s worn out after a night cleaning in Coronation Street and Geoff Metcalfe congratulates her on a job well done in tonight’s first episode at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Cathy calls and quizzes Yasmeen about Geoff’s black eye but before she can explain Geoff appears and Cathy goes. When Brian expresses his concerns for Yasmeen to Geoff in the pub he’s quietly seething and makes out that Yasmeen is actually an alcoholic and he’s trying to help.

Brian’s stunned and when he assumes that Yasmeen gave Geoff his black eye, Geoff doesn’t correct him. Concerned about Yasmeen, Brian seeks advice from Peter. Geoff returns home and in a bid to cover his tracks tells Yasmeen he’s worried about her drinking and others have noticed it too. As Yasmeen absorbs this bombshell there’s a knock at the door from Peter.

When Roy finds Nina fretting over her coursework because her sewing machine has conked out he returns with Hayley’s old machine. Nina’s touched and asks him to stay and be her model. As she makes adjustments to the corset Roy chats about Hayley and the difficulties she encountered as trans gender, Nina warms to him.

David sits at Shona’s bedside playing recordings of Max and Lily. When her eyes momentarily flicker, David’s excited and he consultant confirms Shona is slowly emerging from her coma but has a long way to go. She briefly opens her eyes again but when it’s clear she doesn’t recognise David he’s devastated.

Bernie reads a text from Kel agreeing to a one on one DJ lesson with Alfie. Imran accompanies a terrified Fiz as she’s called into court.