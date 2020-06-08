Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe threatens Sally?

Geoff Metcalfe tries to get Sally back on side.

Sally is still suspicious over the relationship between Yasmeen and Geoff Metcalfe, and refuses to sit with Tim and Geoff in the pub. Will Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) decide to turn his evil intentions towards Sally?

When Adam offers to spend his birthday with Daniel and Bertie, Daniel’s thrilled. But when he cancels their boys’ night in, Daniel’s bitterly disappointed. As he talks to Sinead’s framed photo, he realises how empty his life has become.

Carla insists that she has no idea who Chelsey is but is shocked when Chelsey reminds her that she stayed in her squat when she was sleeping rough last year. She tells Carla she wants a grand off her or she will tell Peter what she got up to. How will Carla react?

Adam quizzes Laura about Rick. Laura admits she’s no idea where he is but could do with tracking him down as he owes her maintenance for Kelly. Revealing that he’s a solicitor, Adam hands Laura his business card.

Gary warns Laura that she needs to move away as Rick wouldn’t want his daughter living in such a dump. Laura points out that without Rick’s maintenance, it’s all she can afford.