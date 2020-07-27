Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe tries to rewrite history

Geoff Metcalfe lies that he has no idea who Elaine is



Geoff pretends that he has no idea who Elaine is…

Sally implores Tim to accept that Elaine could well be telling the truth and that Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has fed him a pack of lies all his life. Tim refuses to listen but it’s clear her words have hit home. Alya is worried something has happened to Elaine and she reports her missing to the police. Faye asks Geoff who he was arguing with in the ginnel. He continues to claim she is a mad woman and he has no idea who she is, insisting to police his first wife is dead. Can Sally get him to tell the truth?

Leanne takes delivery of a specially adapted chair for Oliver and explains to Toyah that she and Steve are off to look at a school that caters for children in his situation. When Mandy, an old friend from antenatal class asks after Oliver, Leanne makes out he’s fine. But as Mandy heads off, Leanne is overwhelmed with grief.

Maria confides in Peter and Carla how slow the furniture business is at the moment. Later, she’s more concerned when Carla lets slip that Gary’s binned his threat of a rent increase.



Adam calls at the factory to make peace with Sarah and promises her that from now on, he won’t mention Gary or the accident again. Gary announces that he’s decided not to increase the rent on the factory. Sarah’s suspicious but Gary insists it’s not a bribe.