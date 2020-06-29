Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe visits Yasmeen in prison?

Geoff Metcalfe can feel his best laid plans are unravelling

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Geoff tries to visit Yasmeen.

Tim is shocked to find out that Sally had visited Yasmeen, can she convince him that Geoff Metcalfe is the villain of the piece? Meanwhile, back at number 6 Geoff has applied for a prison visit – will Yasmeen agree to see him?

Roy apologises for upsetting Evelyn. Realising that she feels too old for romance, he assures her that age is no barrier. Persuaded, Evelyn phones Arthur and makes another date.

Ed tells Aggie that it’s understandable Michael wants to be a full time Dad and they should support him, not stand in his way. Over dinner, Michael suggests they should give their relationship another go. Will Grace agree?

Imran and Nick urge Leanne not to take out her grief on Toyah, who’s just as devastated about Oliver. Nick suggests they should maybe go to a support group for parents of terminally ill children. How will Leanne react?