What will Harvey do to punish Leanne Battersby?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street on ITV at 8.30pm (see our TV Guide for listings) Harvey tells Leanne Battersby someone grassed him up and, with little choice, Leanne admits it was her. How will he react?

Later, a tearful Leanne confides in Toyah that she and Simon are moving away as it’s the only way she can ensure their safety.

When Eileen calls at the undertakers, Todd’s intrigued to realise George fancies her.

Is he about to come up with a plan?



Cathy assures Gemma that she deeply regrets her online comments, but Gemma’s unforgiving and tells her to stay away in future.

Roy reveals to Cathy that Alex has been trying to stick up for her on social media but now he too is being trolled.

Later, Peter spots Lucas getting into a taxi but Carla assures Peter she wants nothing to do with Lucas and is quitting the factory to concentrate on him.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.