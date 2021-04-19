Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey’s mob tracks down Simon Barlow!

Coronation Street spoilers - Peter realises that Simon Barlow is in series danger!



In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm) Simon Barlow announces he’s not going back to the hideout, meanwhile Leanne worries that Harvey’s mob has got him.

Peter and Carla persuade Simon but as he makes to leave, Peter overhears the cleaner on his phone, reporting Simon’s whereabouts!

Eileen tells Todd that George has agreed that he can work his week’s notice. When Todd returns to the undertakers, George lays down the law, explaining that they have the body of a young boy in the chapel of rest and he’d better show some respect.

When Kelly accuses Corey of turning into Mr Boring, Corey reckons she’s jealous, but it’s clear they’re enjoying the banter. When Abi reveals that Tyrone’s intending to bring Alina to their wedding, Sally’s horrified.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.