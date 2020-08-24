Coronation Street spoilers: Has Adam Barlow discovered Daniel’s secret?

Desperate Daniel asks Adam Barlow to help Nicky

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Daniel is worried that Adam will uncover his secret…

In a panic, Daniel calls at the office and asks Adam Barlow to get himself down to the police station as his friend Nicky was involved in a fracas at the bistro and needs representation. Adam calls at the police station only to discover Nicky was released without charge, will he find out the truth about who she really is? Later, Nicky is touched when Daniel explains that she helps with his grief.

Scott and a nervous Johnny discuss the crime they committed over 40 years ago, before Jenny invites Scott to stay for dinner. Over the table, Scott regales her with tales of his and Johnny’s younger days and while Jenny is highly amused whilst Johnny squirms.

Alya’s horrified when Geoff turns up for work at Speed Daal. She orders him to get out but he points out that legally he has every right to be there and she’d better get used to it. When Geoff then reveals that he’s applied for an alcohol licence, Alya’s furious and points out that he needs Yasmeen’s permission too. Has Geoff already got that covered?

Having returned from their meeting, Abi thanks Peter for his support. Debbie watches from a distance, her suspicions heightened. As Sean closes down the missing persons website, Billy spots something.