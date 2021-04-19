Coronation Street spoilers: Has Asha Alahan seen Corey’s true colours?

Coronation Street spoilers - Reality hits for Asha Alahan when she moves in with Corey

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm) Asha Alahan enthuses about her new living arrangements to Nina and Kelly in the cafe. Yasmeen warns Dev that he needs to keep a close eye on Asha so he calls at Asha and Corey’s flat. But when he leaves, Corey makes it clear to Asha that her Dad’s not welcome.

Carla calls at No.1 and takes off her coat to reveal some very sexy underwear, and later Steve walks in on Peter and Carla having sex in the living room.

Tyrone and Tim bicker over the best place to hold Kevin’s stag do.

Having overheard Sarah in the Kabin, Sharon offers to help her with the Sam’s party. Sarah receives a text from Nick asking her to meet him at the Red Rec as a matter of urgency so Sharon offers to collect Sam from school. She returns to No.8 with Sam and listens in when he calls Nick and tells him how much he misses him. Sharon tells Sam that if he needs someone to talk to, he can talk to her.

Wilf calls at the undertakers to arrange his wife’s funeral and Todd flogs him the most expensive package. Later, Wilf’s son calls at the undertakers and complains to George about Todd’s ruthless approach.