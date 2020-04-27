Coronation Street spoilers: Has Yasmeen Nazir killed Geoff?

Yasmeen Nazir calls 999 as Geoff lies on the floor

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV listings guide for full details) Peter, Brian, Cathy and Carla discuss Geoff and Yasmeen’s hurried departure in the Rovers.

At No.6, Yasmeen Nazir dials 999 and tells the operator she’s killed her husband as Peter, Brian and Cathy head out of the pub in time to see an ambulance and two police cars pull up outside the house.

Tim runs towards the house but a police officer blocks his path. In No.6, the paramedics tend to Geoff. Will he survive or will Yasmeen be charged with murder?

Yasmeen arrives at the police station to find Imran waiting for her having taken a call from Ryan.

In the Rovers, the police question the regulars about Geoff and Yasmeen’s relationship. Can anyone help Yasmeen in her hour of need?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.