Coronation Street spoilers: Hope Stape attacks Joseph

Hope Stape lashes out in anger in Friday’s hour long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Just when Fiz Stape thought things couldn’t get any worse for her and the family, she is dealt another devastating blow.

As Tyrone sheepishly lets himself in to No.9 to collect the rest of his things, he is shocked to see Hope is at home.

She has run away from school and isn’t dealing with Tyrone and Fiz’s break up very well.

When Hope Stape sees Tyrone’s bag she asks him if he loves his new girlfriend more than her, and Tyrone is horrified.

Tyrone accuses Fiz of turning the girls against him and the pair clash once again.

To cheer Fiz up, Chesney invites Hope over for a playdate with Joseph, but things soon take a sinister turn.

Fiz calls at No.5 to find Chesney bundling an injured Joseph into a car, while Gemma reveals that Hope attacked him.

Horrified by the whole thing, Fiz asks Tyrone if he will come and talk to Hope.

But instead of helping with the drama, he simply tells her that she’s better at dealing with Hope than he is and leaves her to it.

Elsewhere, Nina admits to Roy that she is in love with Seb and the pair seem to be getting on brilliantly.

However, Nina is left upset when she overhears Seb laughing with his mates about her goth look.

Later Nina confronts Seb about what she heard and he is gutted. Is their romance over already?

Elsewhere, Aadi is horrified to see Corey coming out of Asha’s bedroom and realises that he stayed the night.

Realising that Dev doesn’t know, Aadi threatens to tell his dad, but Corey just hits back with some sickening comments about Asha in bed.

Reeling, Aadi sees red and punches Corey in the face… but has he just made things a million times worse for his sister?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.