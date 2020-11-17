Coronation Street spoilers - Leanne Battersby feels abandoned after speaking to Imran

Leanne tells Imran that with Steve now intent on stopping her appeal, she wants to sue the hospital for negligence in the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (see our TV Guide for full listings).

But things go from bad to worse when Imran and Elliot break the news to Leanne that they’re no longer prepared to represent her.

Tim apologises to Yasmeen for failing to believe her. When he later reveals that he’s agreed to stand as a witness for the defence, Geoff’s horrified.

Peter assures Carla that their relationship is strong, meanwhile Adam implores Sarah to give him another chance.

Johnny confides in Jenny how seeing Peter hit the bottle has brought home how he ruined the life of the security guard all those years ago as he too turned to alcohol. Jenny urges him to forget about it but later, Carla finds Jenny in tears.

Todd invites Summer for dinner at No.11. When she declines and explains they’re having a game night, Todd suggests he could join them.

Coronation Street continues on ITV – check out our Coronation Street spoilers page for more spoilers.