Coronation Street spoilers: Is Daniel Osbourne in too deep?

Nicky asks Daniel Osbourne to take things further

In tonight's only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm Nicky has a suggestion for Daniel Osbourne….

Nicky tells Daniel that they could do a lot more than talk for the money he’s paying her. But he explains it’s not about sex, just her company alone is making him feel better.

After her meeting, Yasmeen’s cellmate gives her a book on coercive control. Yasmeen rings Geoff and tells him she does want to be with him again. But is she playing him at his own game?

Laura tells Adam how Gary threatened her and refuses point blank to call Rick. Adam shares his suspicions with Imran and tells him how he’s traced the cash that Rick has been sending his ex wife back to Gary and wonders if Rick might be dead.

Later, Adam approaches Gary and accuses him of killing Rick Neelan. Gary’s dismissive but rattled.

Emma points out that to Seb that you only get one Mum in this life and he should take her up on her offer of dinner. Will he listen?