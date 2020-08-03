Coronation Street spoilers: Is it over between Adam Barlow and Sarah?

Adam can’t believe Sarah is still protecting Gary!

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Adam decides he has had enough of Sarah’s lies…

Adam Barlow orders Sarah to tell him everything she knows about Gary and Rick Neelan. With little choice, Sarah admits to Adam that if Gary did kill Rick then he did it to protect her and her family. How will Adam react?

Leanne enters the cafe to find Steve conducting a sausage protest behind the counter. Realising the stress of Oliver’s condition is getting to him, she gently ushers him out. Having taken Steve back to No.1, she cooks the sausages and assures him it’s fine to get upset over Oliver and he can always talk to her. Steve takes comfort from her words.

When Geoff refuses to let Alya buy him out, she takes great delight in telling him that Sally was giving her the money that he gave them for the wedding, Geoff is furious. How will Tim react?

Gemma checks her vlog page to discover that somebody using the name VAN87 has messaged her. Despite Chesney’s words of warning, Gemma agrees to a video chat. Gemma makes her video call and is surprised to discover that VAN87 is Vanessa from Baby Senses. Will Gemma give her another chance?