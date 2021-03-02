Coronation Street spoilers: Is it over for Peter Barlow and Carla?

Has Carla finally given up on Peter Barlow?

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) a groggy Peter Barlow wakes up in hospital and insists he has no idea what happened but he hadn’t been drinking.

However, Carla doesn’t believe a word of it.

Lucas arrives asking after Peter but Carla’s stunned when he suddenly asks her to return to Devon with him.

She can’t believe his timing but when Steve urges her to jump at the offer as Peter’s an incurable drunk, will Carla be swayed?

Alina’s hurt by Seb’s indifference when she explains that her family dog in Romania has died.

When she bursts into tears in the street, Tyrone’s sympathetic and tells her about his own dog Monica.

When Sarah objects to her taking time off work due to the death of a pet, Tyrone sticks up for a grateful Alina.

Rhydian dazzles Sean with his swanky lifestyle and insists he’s capable of the same success.

But when Todd reveals that Rhydian’s just leased a flash car for a few days and is passing it off as his own to fool mugs like Sean, Eileen agrees to talk to him.

Also, Debbie offers to host Kevin and Abi’s wedding for free at one of her hotels. Kevin’s touched but a fuming Abi turns her down.

Corey’s aghast to realise that Asha is seeing Nina. Will this put pressure on Asha’s new relationship?