Coronation Street spoilers: Is Ronnie Clayton Micheal’s father?

Coronation Street spoilers - Ronnie Clayton admits he had an affair with Aggie

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Kat’s stung when Ronnie Clayton introduces her to Ed as his business partner.

She warns Ronnie he’s risking destroying his family based on a hunch. At the hospital, Grace finally locates the receipt for her shopping. Accusing the security guard of racial profiling, Ronnie thrusts it at him. With Michael at Grace’s bedside, Ed asks Ronnie why he’s so on edge.

Steeling himself, Ronnie admits that he had a relationship with Aggie before Ed met her and believes Michael could be his son. As Ed tries to compute everything, Michael announces that Grace has had a baby girl.

When Debbie reveals that the beetroot stained dress costs £5k, Abi’s horrified. At Tracy’s suggestion, Abi chucks a glass of prosecco over the beetroot stain but it only makes matters worse. Debbie’s fuming.

Nick and Sam meet Simon in Speed Daal who apologises for the incident with Jacob. Nick wonders where Leanne is, arriving late she paints on a smile, assuring Nick everything is fine.

Cathy reveals she’d like to do more to help Steve with his fundraising. But when she shows Tracy some of her ideas, Tracy gives her short shrift leaving Cathy hurt.

When Alina suggests they work on her car together, Tyrone’s secretly thrilled.