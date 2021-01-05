Coronation Street spoilers: Is this the end for Peter Barlow?

Coronation Street spoilers - Steve finds Peter Barlow lying unconscious in the ginnel, while Faye panics that she might be pregnant with Ray's baby!

In this hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Ken frets over Peter Barlow, wishing he’d not given him an ultimatum.

Meanwhile, Steve finds Peter unconscious in the ginnel and shouts for Ken to come quickly.

With Peter upstairs in bed, Dr Gaddas explains that he’s suffering from hypothermia and needs warmth and rest, but to Ken’s horror Peter refuses and heads out.

In a state of panic, Faye announces she’s spending the night at Maria’s, where she drops the bombshell that she might be pregnant with Ray’s baby.

Suspicious, Tim calls at the flat where he spots the pregnancy test and demands answers. Realising the game is up, Faye plucks up the courage and tells him about how Ray tried to rape her and she attacked Adam thinking he was Ray.

Raging, Tim goes in search of Ray and later he visits Gary in prison, telling him he knows everything and they need to go to the police.

But Gary insists that for Faye’s sake, they must keep a lid on it. Will Tim agree?

Ray’s furious to discover that Roy has sought legal advice and is threatening a judicial review of the planning application.

When Ray admits that he bribed the Chairperson of the planning committee, Debbie’s incredulous, pointing out he could end up in prison.

A glum Asha reveals she’s split from Corey, while taking on his new management role Aadi calls at the kebab shop, announcing to Bernie and Cathy that he’s here to conduct their reviews.

Dev’s pleased to see his son embracing his new job.

Elsewhere, Daisy’s annoyed to find Jenny’s agreed to rent out the spare room to Emma, while Alina tells Tyrone she’d like to accept his offer to move into No.9, leaving Fiz less than impressed.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 18th January at 7.30 on ITV.