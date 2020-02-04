Coronation Street spoilers: Its Eileen Grimshaw verses Alina Pop

Will Eileen Grimshaw or Alina Pop get the Underworld job?

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Eileen Grimshaw and Alina are both interviewed for the underworld job.

Having managed to download Ray’s legal files, Bethany and Daniel are pleased to find a list of names including Michelle’s with an asterisk next to them. Bethany decides to try and get in touch with some of the women. Will she find anything out that could incriminate Ray?

David, Max and Lily extract themselves from the wreckage of the car, shaken but not hurt. When Kevin confirms that the car is a write-off, David worries how he’ll get to Leeds…

Fiz and Tyrone break the news to Hope that they’ve decided she can see Jade again. Hope’s thrilled whilst Fiz and Tyrone wonder if they’ve done the right thing.

Nina persuades Roy to adopt a more environmentally friendly cleaning fluid in the cafe and when she offers to make it for him he reluctantly agrees. In the Rovers, Seb’s surprised to see Alina and introduces her to his girlfriend, Emma.