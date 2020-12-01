Coronation Street spoilers: It’s judgement day for Yasmeen Nazir!

Yasmeen Nazir can’t control her nerves as the verdict is delivered

In the first of three one hour specials this week to celebrate Coronation Street’s 60th Anniversary sees Yasmeen’s trial draw to a close.

Will some damming new evidence see justice be done or is the nightmare just beginning for Alya and Yasmeen Nazir?

As the barristers deliver their closing speeches, Yasmeen stares nervously ahead.

Back on the cobbles, Ken unwittingly reveals to Debbie how this afternoon they’ll be lodging an application to have the brewery listed and thus saving it from the bulldozer.

When Debbie warns Ray about the residents’ plans to prevent the knocking down of the brewery, he resolves to demolish it this afternoon before they lodge their application.

On the street, Abi, Kevin, Brian, Cathy, David, Ken, Rita and Shona watch with horror as a bulldozer heads towards the brewery as Ray gives them a satisfied grin.

Determined to stop Ray, they all set up camp in front of the brewery and Rita leads them in a rousing rendition of ‘We shall not be Moved’.

Can they really defeat Ray and save the cobbles?

Having been persuaded by Leanne that his relationship with Carla is worth saving, Peter decides to show her how he really feels.

He apologises for his paranoia and getting down on one knee, proposes to her, revealing that he’s even booked a blessing for them in Kefalonia.

Elsewhere, Daniel stumbles across the truth about who Carla slept with and confronts Adam, how will Daniel react to the news that his brother has just proposed?

There is also bad news for Nick when Leanne packs her bags and tells him she’s moving to France for a fresh start.

Will he manage to stop her leaving before it’s too late?

Coronation Street will air special hour-long episodes for the 60th anniversary week at 7.30 on ITV.