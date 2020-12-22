Coronation Street spoilers: It’s over between Carla Connor and Peter!

Peter tells Carla Connor it’s too late for them to get back together

In this hiour long special of Coronation Street, Carla Connor tears a strip off Peter for doing a disappearing act, but she’s brought up short when he reveals that he’s been in hospital with liver failure.

She tells Peter she loves him and that she’s desperate to look after him but he’s adamant it’s too late and they’re over.

As Ray wines and dines Dev in the bistro, introducing him to the Planning Officer, the residents are furious to discover he’s gone behind their backs in support of Ray.

As Abi, Tyrone and Asha lead a boycott outside his shop, Roy breaks the news that the planning officer has ruled against the development.

The residents celebrate while an angry Ray tells Debbie that the fight isn’t over yet.

Elsewhere, Steve plans a fundraising run for Oliver’s charity and ropes Tim in too.

Revealing he’s bought costumes for the run, Steve and Tim get changed and head out for a jog.