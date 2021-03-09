Coronation Street spoilers - guilty Tyrone is unaware that Fiz Stape is planning their big day

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Tyrone returns home, his head in a spin, to find Fiz Stape and Adam waiting.

Adam advises that since they’re not married, it’s important they make a will. When Fiz suggests they could just get married, Tyrone slaps the idea down. Guilty, he apologises, explaining that when they get married it should be romantic, not a legal formality.

He later meets with Alina and apologises for his reaction earlier. They agree to forget about it.

An excited Fiz confides in Chesney that she’s booked a surprise for Tyrone; a wedding in Greece!

Aggie wishes she could return home to see Ed face to face but can’t risk it due to her aunt’s diagnosis. In the hospital, a worried Michael tells Ed they’ve had to put the baby back on a ventilator as she was struggling to breathe.

When Ronnie offers to buy Michael a car as he’ll be back and forth to the hospital, Ed’s forced to bite his tongue.

Steve’s upset to read comments online suggesting that he and Tracy are syphoning money from Oliver’s fund. Having pinpointed the troll, ‘Lemon Drop’, Amy vows revenge. When Cathy overhears Amy telling Asha about the online trolls and how upset her Dad is, she feels terrible.

Tim’s made up to be asked to be chief usher at Kevin and Abi’s wedding. At Sam’s suggestion, Natasha tells a grateful Nick he’s welcome to stay with them.