Coronation Street spoilers: Izzy Armstrong finds out the truth about Gary!

Izzy Armstrong discover she’s been swimming with a loan shark!

As the police investigate Gary’s dodgy dealings they reveal they have reason to believe he’s been operating as a loan shark. Izzy Armstrong notices a woman in tears outside the factory and she introduces herself as Julia, Derek’s ex wife.

Izzy is left stunned when Julia explains that Derek was up to his eyes in debt to a loan shark. Will she reveal who the loan shark is in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Ryan tells Ray he can stick his job but Ray’s unfazed and throws him out. In the bistro, Ray continues to make enemies as he puts on a charade and charms the staff.

Tyrone suspects that Kevin fancies Abi, but he he try and get these two together. When Tracy reveals that Amy is looking for some work experience in the solicitors’ office, Paula offers her a placement with her.