Jade Rowan is furious and the Stapes head off on holiday

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Fiz, Tyrone and the girls head off on their holiday much to Jade’s fury. But as Fiz thinks some space away from the street will help matters, what has Jade Rowan got planned?

Grabbing the mic, Chesney addresses Tara and her team, pointing out that the whole campaign is a sham and the reality of looking after four babies is very different.

A furious Tara tells Chesney that he’s completely trashed the brand and she’s terminating their contract with immediate effect. Chesney calls at the kebab shop and begs Dev to give him a job. Will he say yes?

Kevin returns to the garage and tries to be upbeat for Abi’s sake and she’s clearly touched. In the Rovers, Sally warns Abi to stop leading Kevin a merry dance. But when Abi takes umbrage and assures Sally that her feelings for Kevin are entirely genuine, Kevin is chuffed.

Having reached a decision, Maria tells Gary that she’d love to marry him. Gary’s thrilled. Ed is convinced that Danny has corrupted James.