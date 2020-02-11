Coronation Street spoilers: James Bailey tells his dad that he’s gay!

James Bailey plucks up the courage to come out to Ed

Over breakfast, James Bailey finally plucks up the courage and tells Ed that he’s gay.

Ed does his best to take the news in his stride but it’s clear he’s struggling and hurt to realise Aggie and Michael already knew in the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)

When Aled won’t go to sleep the doctor says they will have to reschedule his appointment, meaning Ches and Gemma can get to the Fresco photoshoot. But when Aled starts to cry, Gemma becomes increasingly upset. Will Chesney put his family before money and get them out of there?

DC Holden calls at the garage again and drags Kevin in for further questioning. Is the game up?

Fiz confides in a sympathetic Tyrone that she’s sick of Jade playing the fun sister while she’s just the nagging mother. Christine calls at No.9 to arrange another visit with Jade.

Fiz is quick to quash the idea and lies, making out that they’re off on holiday. Maria admits to Carla that she slept with Ali again, but she deeply regrets it and wants to be with Gary.