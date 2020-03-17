Coronation Street spoilers: Jealous Seb Franklin attacks David!

Seb Franklin punches David after they argue in the pub

In the Rovers, David and Seb Franklin row. And when David accuses him of being jealous over Alina, Seb sees red and punches him.

Emma’s horrified and tells Seb that it’s clear he still has feelings for Alina and he needs to find somewhere else to stay. As David breaks down in tears, Nick urges him not to give up on his marriage in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alya and Ryan tell Yasmeen that Zeedan is getting married in Spain and has invited them to the wedding.

When Geoff asserts they can’t abandon the restaurant, Alya explains he’s not on the guest list. Having summoned Alya to No.6, Geoff takes great pleasure in announcing that he too will be attending the wedding and has booked a hotel.

Gemma plays down her depression and assures Dr Gaddas she’s just overly tired. Bernie’s frustrated by her daughter’s refusal to accept help, berating her for failing to tell the doctor that she’s suffering from postnatal depression.

Later, Chesney wants to know what they’re rowing about, but will Bernie reveal the truth?

Arthur walks Evelyn home and telling her how much he enjoyed their date, suggests they do it again. Ken confronts Charles over the extortionate fine.