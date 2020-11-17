Coronation Street spoilers: Johnny Connor breaks down and confesses

Coronation Street spoilers - Johnny Connor meets the mother of the man he killed

Margaret calls at the Rovers and explains to Jenny that she’s the mother of the security guard who was injured in the hit and run in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings). Johnny Connor confesses that he was responsible for her son’s death. How will she react?

Ray calls at Speed Daal and offers to buy No.6 from Geoff at a knockdown price. He later reminds Debbie that they need to get their hands on as many houses as they can before their plans go public.

Dr Howarth tells Steve and Leanne that they’re running some blood tests as they’re concerned about Oliver’s liver function. Later, Leanne calls at the solicitors’ office and begs Imran to help her with the case just as a friend. When he refuses, she pushes over a filing cabinet and locks the door!

Peter calls at the factory with some lunch for Carla but he is suspicious when Sarah reveals that she’s gone out.

