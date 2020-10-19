Coronation Street spoilers: Johnny Connor faces up to his past

Coronation Street spoilers - Johnny Connor decides it’s time to tell the truth

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Johnny Connor feels the full weight of his past actions…

Scott threatens Johnny Connor, promising that if he goes down for armed robbery, he’ll take him with him. Finding an old newspaper article about the robbery he was involved in years ago, Johnny heads out.

An elderly lady later turns up on the street asking why Johnny was hanging round outside her house. Johnny asks after Grant who used to live there.

Margaret reveals that Grant was her son, he survived a terrible robbery many years ago but it ruined his life and he died an alcoholic. Johnny’s devastated. Ashen-faced Johnny tells Jenny that there’s something he needs to share with her.

Imran reckons the only way they can fund Yasmeen’s trial is if they can persuade Geoff to sell the house and use Yasmeen’s share of the money. Alya gets to work.

At Todd’s suggestion, Sean reluctantly agrees to a kickabout on the Red Rec with Dylan. Dylan confides in a sympathetic Sean that his girlfriend has dumped him.

Evelyn demands to know why Arthur’s cooled towards the idea of a holiday. Struggling with his emotions, he tells her it’s best they call it a day.