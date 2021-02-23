Coronation Street spoilers: Johnny Connor leaves Jenny heartbroken…

Jenny can’t get through to Johnny Connor

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Jenny visits Johnny Connor and is shocked by the state of him.

Johnny admits that he’s stopped taking his pills because he doesn’t want his eyesight to improve as he won’t see Aidan again, Jenny’s heart breaks for him.

Carla’s appalled that he’s stopped taking his meds and vows to sort it while Daisy reckons he’s not worth the energy.

With all eyes on him, Simon lies and assures Leanne that the drama with Jacob was just a prank, but Nick doesn’t believe a word and orders Simon to stay away from Sam.

Later, Simon tells Jacob he’s got his bag back and he’s ready to do the delivery but when an angry Leanne confronts him with the packages of coke, he snaps.

Revealing he’s dealing drugs because somebody has to put food on the table, he marches out. Back at home, Leanne promises she’ll sort herself out but they must go to the police.

But Simon’s horrified, explaining that he owes his boss money and he’ll kill him for grassing him up.

As Alya chucks all Geoff’s belongings out, Tim asserts that everything he inherited from Geoff, he’s transferring to Yasmeen. But instead of being relieved, Yasmeen’s unease is evident.

Elsewhere, Ed doles out the jobs and instructs Paul to sort out Daniel’s kitchen cupboards.

Ed calls at the flat and is appalled at the state of Paul’s handiwork. But when Ed offers him an apprenticeship and promises to teach him, will Paul accept?

Also, Nina assures Asha she hasn’t gone off her but it’s important they have the freedom to pursue their own interests too.