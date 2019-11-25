Coronation Street spoilers: Evil Kel Hinchley takes Bernie hostage!

Gemma and Paul come to Bernie’s rescue when Kel Hinchley traps her in No.5

Coronation Street‘s Paul confirms that Kel Hinchley has been questioned and that he’ll soon have to give a statement in Monday’s second episode (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bernie tries to make her escape but Kel steals the house key and holds her hostage in No. 5. Gemma and Paul rescue Bernie and she promises to be a better mum to them both. Later, Chesney returns the stolen laptop to Daniel and he’s thrilled. Paul asserts that he wants to see Kel behind bars, and that he’s ready to make a statement.

Richard and Nina visit Roy at the cafe, and he promises to help them both as much as he can. The brothers are overjoyed to discover they share a love of steam trains.

Tyrone and Fiz are horrified to realise the fire must’ve been started by Hope. Jack reveals that when he and Hope entered the backyard, the fire had already started. Fiz breaks down, admitting to Tyrone that she was probably behind the factory fire too.

Michael meets with Grace in the bistro and offers to make a regular payment towards Tianna’s upbringing. Grace promises to consider it.

When Nick reveals his plans for the factory, the girls are up in arms and to Nick’s irritation, Sarah takes their side.