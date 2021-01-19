Coronation Street spoilers: Ken Barlow finally gets through to Peter

Peter tells Ken Barlow that he’s desperate to stop drinking

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Carla implores Peter to stop drinking and prove to Simon how much he loves him but Peter storms out.

As a broken Simon washes his hands of Peter, Ken Barlow is horrified to hear what’s happened. He finds Peter drunk in a hotel bar but when he tries to take his drink off him, Peter lashes out. Ashamed of his actions, Peter breaks down and admits he wants to give up the booze but doesn’t know how.

Gail and George are thrilled to realise they share a set of great great grandparents, Fanny and Augustus Page.

Mary and Eileen call at the pub and are unimpressed to see George fawning over Gail. As Eileen and Gail embark on a slanging match, George wonders what he’s got himself into.

Debbie tells the officer that she found Abi unconscious on the bistro floor, thought she’d overdosed, so called an ambulance. Will Abi back her up? Debbie persuades Kevin to let her sign the garages back to him, telling him he can also keep the £90k that he was paid.

Over dinner, Aggie and Grace paint on smiles for Michael’s sake, but secretly wonder how on earth they’re going to keep up the facade.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 29th January at 7.30pm on ITV.