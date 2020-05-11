Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne and Steve McDonald receive devastating news…

The doctor gives Leanne and Steve McDonald news about Oliver

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Oliver is sedated and taken for a brain scan as the doctor tells Steve and Leanne that the next step is to run some genetic blood tests.

As the two families lean on each other for support, the doctor breaks the news that Oliver’s condition is more serious than they first thought and he might have mitochondrial disease. Steve McDonald and Leanne are devastated.

As Gemma talks candidly to the support group about her nightmares and how she’s imagined hurting her babies, she’s assured she’s not alone. Back at home she admits she found the group really helpful and Chesney tells her that he’s proud of her.

When Don gives Ed yet another snagging list, Michael’s had enough. Don makes jibes at Michael and enjoys winding him up. Michael’s angry and wants to take him on but Ed and Aggie are adamant it’s best to turn the other cheek and not cause a scene. Later, James reveals he’s being threatened with the transfer list after his altercation with a fan.

David admits to Craig that he gets an adrenaline rush from taking stupid risks but Craig urges him to stop for the sake of his family.